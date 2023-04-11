RACINE — As part of its bi-monthly Community Conversation Series, North Pointe United Methodist Church is sponsoring a presentation by Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin. It will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the church, 3825 Erie St.

"Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About LGBTQ+ But were Afraid to Ask" is Farrar's topic. She will lead an open and candid discussion about both the language that describes and the lived experience of individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

Farrar has been the executive director of the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin since 2018. She enjoys the constant juggle of providing programs and services, building community partnerships and ensuring financial stability for the organization. Her background is in nonprofit management and human resources, working in higher education, nonprofits and technology sectors.