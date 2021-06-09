KENOSHA — The famous Leprechaun & Lederhosen .1K Beer Run presented by Heating & Cooling Solutions will return to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten on Saturday, July 17.

Due to the last minute cancellation in 2020, ticket buyers had the choice to donate the cost of their ticket to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha or roll it over to the next event held.

The event will be capped at 500 guests, and more than half of those tickets are already spoken for by 2020 rollovers. Those who chose to donate their ticket will have first access to re-purchase during an exclusive pre-sale open now. If tickets remain by June 16 then sales will be open to the general public online at bgckenosha.org. Updates and details will be posted on the Facebook event.

The decimal point in the .1K means you don’t have to be an accomplished athlete to compete in this race.