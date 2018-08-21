RACINE — A four-day Legends Rally celebrating Indian Motorcycle and Harley-Davidson in 115 years of riding together, is being hosted by Porcaro Indian Motorcycle of Racine and The Nash, 522 Sixth St., along with the Nash Indian Riders Group, Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
Events include daily rides, live music, stunt shows, food and prizes. Registration fees range from $25 to $40 per rider and $15 to $20 per passenger. A portion of the proceeds are being donated to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
A highlight is an attempt Saturday, Sept. 1, to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Indian Motorcycle Ride — the current record is 274 Indian motorcycles. This ride, for Indian Motorcycles only, is $40 per rider; $20 per passenger.
"Just imagine what that's going to look like — more than 275 Indian motorcycles in a parade down Racine's Main Street," said Ed Scharding, Nash Indian Riders treasurer. "We have riders coming here from all over the U.S. and as far away as the Czech Republic and Australia."
The record-breaking attempt is scheduled to leave from Porcaro Indian Motorcycle of Racine at noon. The 10-mile ride, escorted by local law enforcement agencies, will run north on Main Street from Downtown Racine to the Wind Point Lighthouse and back.
Families are invited to come to Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, to see the parade.
Following the ride is lunch for the riders, a cheese curd eating contest and tours of the Veterans Outreach James A. Peterson Veteran Village. Music by Mellencougar starts at 7 p.m. at The Nash.
"Everyone is welcome to come out, see some beautiful bikes and share Wisconsin hospitality with our guests," Scharding said.
Other Legends Rally rides include:
- Thursday, Aug. 30: Rally Kick-off and live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Ride leaves at 5:30 p.m. for Harley-Davidson Museum. Fees are $25 for the rider and $15 for a passenger.
- Friday, Aug. 31: Ditch Work Early Ride at noon to the Lake Geneva area and returning to The Nash for dinner. Music by Koltrane starts at 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 2: 115th Rally and Pub Crawl at 11 a.m. for four area Harley-Davidson dealerships and a lunch stop. Bike blessing at 10 a.m. by A&D Biker Ministries.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/NashIndianRiders.
