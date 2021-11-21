Legal Action of Wisconsin moves to Downtown Racine

RACINE — Legal Action of Wisconsin, an organization that has been providing free legal services to low-income individuals and families who are unable to afford legal help, moved offices to 245 Main St., No. 202. The organization had outgrown its former office at 4900 Spring St.

LAW provides civil legal aid to low-income communities with a focus on "maintaining safe and affordable housing; removing barriers to employment; resolving consumer finance issues; accessing and maintaining public benefits; addressing children and family law matters; securing victim support and protection; and providing services to special populations like veterans, seniors, farmworkers, domestic violence survivors, and those recently released from prison.

"We are looking forward to serving our clients and community from a more centrally located office," said Deedee Peterson, executive director of LAW.

"The new space is closer to the court house and other resources and community agencies our clients often visit," said Robert Held, managing attorney of the Racine LAW office. "It's close to public transportation and the larger space will better accommodate collaboration and our growing staff."

LAW has programs serving the southern 39 counties of Wisconsin and some statewide. The Racine office primarily serves Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

