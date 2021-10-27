Learn to curl at Racine Curling Club

RACINE — The Racine Curling Club, 1914 Melvin Ave., will hold free "Learn-2-Curl" event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
In curling, two teams of four deliver 42-pound stones at the target called “the house.” Sweepers get in front of the stone and use their brushes to slightly melt the ice to help control the direction and increase the distance a stone travels. The object is to get closer to the center of the house than the opponent. Teams not only work to position their own stones, they also try to knock out their opponent’s stones. Each team delivers eight stones per end (inning). Once all stones have been delivered in an end, the score is tallied.
This event is open to ages 12 and older (it is suggested that children weigh at least 60 pounds). Terminology, ice safety and rules are explained. People should wear clean gym shoes (court shoes suggested) and comfortable, loose-fitting clothing. Air temperature on the ice is about 40 degrees.
For more information, call 262-945-0514 or go to racinecurlingclub.com.