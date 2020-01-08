Learn to curl at Racine Curling Club Jan. 11-12

In curling, two teams of four deliver 42-pound stones at the target called “the house.” Sweepers get in front of the stone and use their brushes to slightly melt the ice to help control the direction and increase the distance a stone travels. The object is to get closer to the center of the house than the opponent. Teams not only work to position their own stones, they also try to knock out their opponent’s stones. Each team delivers eight stones per end (inning). Once all stones have been delivered in an end, the score is tallied. There are generally eight ends in a league game, although the Olympics and championship games have 10 ends.