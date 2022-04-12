 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn to canoe or kayak at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA —River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these classes for ages 14 and older:

  • "Introduction to Canoeing," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday April 30.
  • "Introduction to Kayaking," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 28.

Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following all ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation with a focus on safety and responsible paddling during.

The fee is $40. To register, call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.

