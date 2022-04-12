Learn to canoe or kayak at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA —River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these classes for ages 14 and older:
- "Introduction to Canoeing," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday April 30.
- "Introduction to Kayaking," 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 28.
Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following all ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation with a focus on safety and responsible paddling during.
The fee is $40. To register, call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.