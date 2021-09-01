 Skip to main content
Learn music and dance at Anderson Arts Center
KENOSHA — Guitar and dance lessons will be offered at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Dance lessons for beginner couples will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 7-28. Basic steps for the waltz, foxtrot, tango, salsa, cha-cha, rumba and other classic styles will be taught. Advanced couples returning to classes will learn more advanced techniques and get reacquainted with the movements. The advanced classes will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9-30. Classes are held in the Kemper Center’s Simmons Auditorium. The cost is $75 per couple.

Family guitar lessons are for ages 10 and older who would like to learn the basics of playing guitar. Classes will be held from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 26-Oct. 17 in the Anderson Arts Center. Students are asked to bring their own guitar but limited quantities of rentals are available. The cost is $45.

For more information or to sign up, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

