SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is offering a "Trellis Making Workshop" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 21, outdoors. Participants will use willow branches and jute twine to design and construct a custom garden trellis. The cost is $35. Face masks will be required. To register, go to https://hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/trellis-making-workshop.