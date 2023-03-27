Melinda Myers, gardening expert, TV/radio host and author, invites Wisconsin residents of all ages to learn how to grow nutritious food and landscapes no matter their space, time or budget limitations.

From April through September, Myers will produce and provide libraries and their patrons throughout Wisconsin educational content, including live webinars, how-to videos, do-it-yourself projects and other activities at no cost thanks to underwriting sponsor We Energies.

Wisconsin residents can register for the three live webinars with Myers via the links below:

Growing a Bountiful Harvest Even When Time, Space & Budget are Limited, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Register at bit.ly/3TNnJUL.

"Gardening in a Changing Climate," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Register at bit.ly/3lFPrGs.

9/13/23, 6:30 p.m. CT - "Fall is for Planning and Planting an Energy-Saving Landscape," 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Register at bit.ly/3JRiLBR.

The webinars will be recorded and housed for on-demand viewing on Milwaukee Public Library’s YouTube Channel.

The videos and garden-related activities that will be offered include:

Host a Seed Swap (April/May) — Gather with library patrons, friends and family for a seed swap at your local library, if they are hosting one, or host one yourself. Then share and receive surplus seeds with others in your community.

Grow a Tomato in a Pot (June) — Learn how to successfully grow tomatoes in a container for a bountiful harvest.

Go on a Bug Hunt (July) — Learn more about the good bugs in your garden and neighborhood and why they are so important.

Worm Composting (August) — Learn all about converting kitchen scraps into a nutrient-rich soil amendment and how it can help boost the beauty and productivity of your gardens.

All information will be uploaded throughout the season to the program web page, melindamyers.com/articles/grow-budget-wise-beautiful-gardens-anywhere. The Seed Swap Activity Guide is now available.

People can contact their local public library for additional activities and related books and information.