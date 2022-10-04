Learn about Wisconsin’s new marine sanctuary at Oct. 11 RLAMPS talk

RACINE — Marine archeologist Russ Green, who is superintendent of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast Marine Sanctuary, compares his job to being mayor of a very special city: an underwater one, populated by fish, plants and shipwrecks.

“It’s like managing a city, but not knowing where the roads and building are,” Green says, referring to the sanctuary team’s work of mapping 962 square miles of Lake Michigan.

Green will kick off the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society’s 2022-23 Education Night series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. He will talk about the creation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast Marine Sanctuary and the important work that that the sanctuary staff is doing to document, preserve and promote Wisconsin’s colorful maritime history.

In August 2021, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration designated the stretch of Lake Michigan from Two Rivers to Port Washington as the nation’s 15th marine sanctuary, joining a roster of federal marine sanctuaries dotting U.S. waters from Hawaii to the Florida Keys. NOAA created the sanctuary after several communities along Wisconsin’s eastern shore nominated the coastline to be recognized for its historical role as a major commercial shipping route during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Green brings to his role years of experienced working for the Thunder Bay Marine Sanctuary in Lake Huron. In 2016, he was tapped to coordinate the work of completing Wisconsin’s application.

“It’s a pretty lengthy process with rounds of public comment meetings and lots of paperwork,” Green says.

Once NOAA approved the application last year, the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast team jumped into action. They have mapped the sanctuary, created 3D models of shipwrecks, filmed the shipwreck sites, and placed buoys to mark the spots where shipwrecks rest on the lake bed far below the lake’s sparkling surface.

The sanctuary staff is recruiting people for a 15-member public advisory council, which will represent people interested in the fishing, recreational, cultural and historical aspects of Lake Michigan. They also created a Discover Wisconsin video that’s been viewed thousands of times.

The video’s enthusiastic reception underscores that while the sanctuary team conducts its field research underwater, its real work is connecting with the people on the shore.

“Although we are managing these shipwrecks, we’re really promoting that people get acquainted with the Great Lakes,” Green says. “We want people to learn more about this incredible place and protect it.”

If you go:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m., in-person and livestreamed on YouTube.

Where: Dewey’s Restaurant and Sport’s Bar, 600 Main St.

Cost: $5 suggested donation. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org, clicking on “donate” at the bottom of the page and paying via PayPal.

How to register: Email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. Provide the number of in-person or online reservations needed, as well as a phone number and email address to be sent the livestreaming link.