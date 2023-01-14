 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Learn about winter wildlife at Seno event

  • 0

BURLINGTON — A winter wildlife outdoor event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Seno Woodland Center, 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Through exploration and imagination, participants will learn that animals are a part of nature and that animals leave their own stories in the snow. Participants will investigate the lives of animals through their tracks, scat, homes and other clues they leave behind in this program for all ages.

The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. To register, go to https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cau.

