Learn about spring ephemerals with class and walking tour

YORKVILLE — The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is offering a "Spring Ephemerals Botany Class" and walking tour for ages 18 and older from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 (rain date is May 21). The class will be held at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., and end with a walk through Evans Park, 14700 Washington Ave.

Participants will learn about the variety of spring ephemerals which are essential to the survival of native pollinators. They will then venture outside for a short walk to see them up close.

There is no charge but registration is required. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1101666-0.

