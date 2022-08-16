Learn about sea kayaking at class

CALEDONIA —River Bend Nature Center is offering an "Introduction to Sea Kayaking" class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Aug. 6 or Sept. 3, for ages 14 and older at Quarry Lake Park.
Sea kayaks are longer and narrower than recreational kayaks and are suitable for larger bodies of water. Taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors, and following all ACA guidelines, participants will learn terminology, basic strokes and partner cooperation with a focus on safety and responsible paddling during.
The fee is $45. To register, call 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.