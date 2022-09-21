Learn about Salem Witch Trials and have a sundae at event

RACINE — Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., is hosting Sundaes on Monday with Jessica Michna at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26., in Fellowship Hall (use south entrance, elevator available).
Michna's program, “Trial by Fire,” forcuses on the Salem Witch Trials. She has become widely known for her portrayals of first ladies and other historic women. In Trial by Fire,” Michna will talk about Salem, Mass., where innocent residents were tried and many executed in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American History.
A “make your own sundae” bar follows the program. The cost is $5. Reservations are suggested by calling 262-637-5671.