Learn about Racine Urban Garden Network at event

RACINE — The final March Forth to Earth Day celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Marquette Community Garden, 734 Marquette St., with a garden blessing by the Rev. Danielle Linstrom extolling the virtues of growing your own vegetables.

Rachel Trobaugh, local activist and gardener, will speak on the Racine Urban Garden Network and the opportunities for anyone to obtain an urban garden plot.

The final speaker will be Rachel Fernandez, M/M Woodland Women's Council executive director. She will speak on the American and Canadian crisis of murdered and missing indigenous women.

Local environmental activists have hosted eight events leading up to Earth Day in conjunction with 20 other communities hosting similar events.

