RACINE — Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking tours depart from the museum steps, 701 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30.

Participants explore Downtown Racine and discover the area’s industrial and architectural history. Using still-standing historic buildings and stories of past structures, tour guides will share information about notable residents, their impact and how they lived. The stroll includes parts of the lakefront.

Attendees will discover historic sites and some of the famous and infamous stories of the area, including a John Dillinger bank robbery. Tour-goers will become familiar with well-known locals who played a large role in Racine County’s past and whose names can still be found on area landmarks, including Dr. Clarendon Shoop and J.I. Case.

They will learn the story of Joshua Glover, the fugitive slave whose imprisonment and rescue became a national story and led Wisconsin to become the only state to refuse to ratify the Fugitive Slave Act.

Tickets cost $15. The tour is not recommended for ages 11 and younger and there are no public bathrooms available along the path. There are a number of stops and benches for resting. People can purchase tickets online at racineheritagemuseum.org, in the museum shop or call 262-636-3926.