Leadership Union Grove taking applications

UNION GROVE — Leadership Union Grove (LUG) is accepting applications for its 2021-22 class.
LUG is a community-based program sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants learn how a community is built; understand what it takes to maintain a successful, healthy community, and develop personal and professional leadership skills.
Leadership Union Grove benefits individuals who:
- Live and/or work in Union Grove and have an interest in the community.
- Want to grow both personally and professionally.
- Want to enhance leadership skills.
- Want to sharpen analytical and communication skills.
- Want to heighten awareness of local Issues
- Want to build strong connections with other leaders in the community
The deadline to sign up is Sept. 3. Classes start with a local day retreat Sept. 14-15. Go to leadershipuniongrove.org.