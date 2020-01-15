Leadercast Women to share stories of courage

SOMERS — Leaders throughout southeastern Wisconsin are welcome to attend the Leadercast Women 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 21, 28 and March 6, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 930 Wood Road, to discover the power of taking courage in their daily lives.
You have free articles remaining.
At this new event series, attendees will hear from bold female leaders whose stories will show what courage looks like. In addition to national leaders from various walks of life — military, magazine editors, activists and educators — local leaders will round out the sessions, including University of Wisconsin-Parkside chancellor Deborah Ford and Aleta Norris, co-founder of Living as a Leader and best-selling author of "Women Who Spark."
The event will include a continental breakfast and free parking. Each date will feature two different TED-like videos along with local leaders. The full three day series tickets are $150, and individual date tickets are $65. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/leadercastwomen.
For more information, call 262-634-1931, ext. 1.