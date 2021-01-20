 Skip to main content
Leadercast Women event set Feb. 19
Leadercast Women event set Feb. 19

RACINE — Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce will host an online version of its second annual Leadercast Women event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19. In addition to six TED-Talk like video presentations, three area leaders will present live online keynote addresses closing with a question and answer session.

The pre-recorded speakers include:

  • Radha Agrawal — Author, entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Daybreaker
  • Bonnie St. John — Paralympian, best-selling author and business consultant
  • Abby Wambach — Women’s soccer legend, best-selling author, and founder of Wolfpack Endeavor
  • Randi Zuckerberg — Founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media and Former Director of Market Development at Facebook
  • Stephanie Mehta — Editor-in-chief of Fast Co.
  • Tiffany Dufu — Former chief leadership officer to Levo, best-selling author, and founder and CEO of The Cru.

Live on-line presentations will include:

  • Deanna Singh — Communicator, champion for marginalized communities and an inspiration to all those who want to be agents of change in their work, lives and society
  • Meg Schmitz — Business matchmaker representing more than 500 franchises for people interested in starting their own business
  • August Ball — Founder, Cream City Conservation Corps program training and employing young adults whose social identities are traditionally underrepresented in the environmental industry.

Registration fees are $60 to view the videos only, $45 for the keynotes only or a package price of $95 for both. Register at racinechamber.com/events/calendar. Call 262-634-1931 or email ramac@racinechamber.com.

