Laurel Clark splash pad to close Sept. 30

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be closing the Laurel Clark water attraction splash pad and facility restrooms Friday, Sept. 30, for the season. Until then, the splash pad will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

