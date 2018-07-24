Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Cynthia Larsen has been elected president of the Racine American Association of University Women (AAUW) for 2018-2019.

A member of the Racine Branch since 2007, Larsen taught at the Racine Unified School District for 17 years. She was also the gifted and talented/AP coordinator for seven years

Other elected officers are: Denise Anastasio, past president; Julie Anatasio, vice president of development; Pat Holt, and Peggy Crane, co-vice presidents of finance; Lynda Mucha and Carolyn Gibson, co-vice presidents of membership; Karen Verbeten, vice president of programs; Barbara Hardy, secretary; and Marlene Salley, newsletter editor.

AAUW (American Association of University Women) advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. By joining AAUW, members belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.

To find out more about Racine AAUW, go to www.racineaauw.org or email aauwracine@hotmail.com.

