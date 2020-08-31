Large item drop off day set Sept. 12 in Waterford

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford Department of Public Works will host a free large item drop off from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the DPW facility, 801 Ela Ave.

Johns Disposal will be on site to accept large items that cannot be placed curbside for regular pickup. This collection is open to village residents who must show driver’s license with current address. Residents are restricted to one pickup load of drop off items.

Accepted items include furniture (couches, chairs, tables), mattresses and box springs and construction materials (contained in 32-gallon trash containers).

Not accepted is bulk metal (appliances, recyclables), appliances containing Freon, tires, batteries, motor oil eectronics (TVs, computers, etc.), yard waste, hazardous/toxic materials and wet paint.

Items not accepted may be dropped off at Clean Sweep, provided the item is on the Clean Sweep list of acceptable items.

