UNION GROVE — Frank Lamping, a Union Grove native, is the inaugural recipient of the Community State Bank (CSB) Frank Lamping Community Service Award.
The award, inspired by Lamping, was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.
“Frank is a role model to so many people in Racine County,” said Scott Huedepohl, CSB president and CEO. “He’s not looking for anything in return, but instead just to inspire a young kid to do better, help out at a local event, or simply to bring a smile to someone’s face. He’s involved in the community in so many ways it’s remarkable. Frank is the epitome of a true and genuine community leader and that’s something to celebrate.”
As an award recipient, Lamping has also been gifted $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit organization of his choice. He will have the opportunity to announce his chosen organization at the upcoming award celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St. The presentation begins at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available and the public is invited.
“Anyone that knows Frank, understands that he’s a die-hard Green Bay fan,” said David Moyer, longtime friend and CSB market president. “Having this event right before the first football game makes it that much more special — it’s who Frank is. I’m really honored to be a part of presenting this award to one of the best people I know. It’s well deserved.”
Lamping was named the 2017 Inductee into the Green Bay Packer Fan Hall of Fame and is an avid part of the community. He volunteers his time to multiple community organizations including the Union Grove Lions Club (30 years), Leadership Union Grove, Relay for Life (17 years), Union Grove/Yorkville Land Use Planning Committee, Union Grove Recreation Yorkville Liaison, Union Grove History Seekers, Blacksmith of Oak Clearing Museum, Milwaukee Genealogy member, Burlington Genealogy member, Henningfeld family reunion chairman, Union Grove High School Class of 1974 Reunion Committee member, Union Grove Men’s Volleyball League and Union Grove Recreation Youth Basketball League.
“It really blew me away that Community State Bank chose me," said Lamping. "There are so many other deserving people in the community and I’m honored and humbled to be given this honor. I’m hoping this award will continue to inspire others to give back. Simply helping your neighbor can help make our communities a better place to live.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.