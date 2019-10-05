UNION GROVE — More than 100 people gathered at Community State Bank Sept. 5 to celebrate community leader and Union Grove native Frank Lamping as the first recipient of the Frank Lamping Community Service Award Presented by Community State Bank.
Named in Lamping’s honor, the award was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.
“Anyone who knows Frank knows that he is one of the most selfless people,” said Scott Huedepohl, Community State Bank president and CEO. “I want everyone to know Frank’s kind heart.
“We need more people like that in this world and I’m honored that I know him. This award is about rewarding those who show pure kindness and want to see their communities succeed.”
As an award recipient, Lamping was also gifted $1,000 to donate to a nonprofit organization of his choice. As a 30-year member of the Union Grove Lions Club, Lamping chose the club for their faithful commitment to Union Grove and the surrounding communities.
“There are so many hidden heroes in this community and I’m humbled that Community State Bank chose me among the many other individuals who give so much,” said Lamping. “My purpose in life is to give back.
“That’s what I’ve simply done and I don’t do it for the acknowledgements. I do it because I love my neighbors and I love this community.”
Frank and his wife Andrea have both resided in Union Grove their entire life. Lamping volunteers his time to multiple community organizations which include Union Grove Lions Club (30 Years), Leadership Union Grove, Relay for Life (17 Years), Union Grove/Yorkville Land Use Planning Committee, Union Grove Recreation Yorkville Liaison, Union Grove History Seekers, Blacksmith of Oak Clearing Museum, Milwaukee Genealogy Member, Burlington Genealogy Member, Henningfeld Family Reunion chairman, Union Grove High School Class of 1974 Reunion Committee member, Union Grove Men’s Volleyball League and Union Grove Recreation Youth Basketball League. Frank was also named the 2017 Inductee into the Green Bay Packer Fan Hall of Fame and is an avid part of the community.
Community State Bank anticipates presenting the award on an annual basis. A committee will be formed in the next year to assist in nominating future recipients. For more information or event photos, go to communitystatebank.net.
