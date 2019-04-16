KENOSHA — Lakeside Players is in need of volunteers to help with box office, concessions and ushering at its shows. The next play is "Noises Off" April 26-May 11.
Volunteers are allowed to see the show for which they are volunteering at no charge once they have completed their tasks.
Training is provided on the day of the show or, if requested, scheduled ahead of time.
To volunteer, send email to jodi@rhodecenter.org.
