Summer is here and wonderful opportunities to build and support our community abound. Across the board from our neighbors, to ourselves and others we are forced to make choices about which events or social and/or recreational interactions we will prioritize.
For some of our neighbors, friends, family members and others with disabilities selecting where they want to engage in the community is often hampered by the lack of easily accessible venues and the cost of or schedule availability of transportation options. This is where, as a community, we need to come together to make sure that our city and all that we have to offer is inclusive and accessible, to the best possible extent, for all its citizens.
The word community connects us with one another. The meaning of the word is multifaceted. The word community is not simply a common location. Instead it is a feeling and set of relationships among people. People form and maintain communities to meet common needs. Members of a community have a sense of trust, belonging, safety and caring for each other. Most importantly members of a community have a collective sense that they can influence their environments and each other. The treasured feeling of community comes from shared experiences and a sense of common history. Consequently, people have a sense of who is and isn’t a part of their community.
This is where the Lakeside Curative Services (LCS) mission comes alive. LCS provides training and community experiences services for youth and adults of varying abilities to enhance their self-esteem and quality of life. LCS accomplishes its mission though active engagement in the community. This is important because when people come together for a common reason relationships develop, barriers and misconceptions magically disappear and instead people equally celebrate each other’s contributions to a mutual cause or event and “community” is the end result.
LCS believes that each individual has potential that is limitless. In order for our community to thrive and actively include individuals with varying abilities we need to ensure that when we are planning for the future of our great city that we take into account the need for increased accessible transportation and assurance that public and private businesses, etc., are accessible and meet or exceed Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.
Some of the best things we can do as buildings are being built or renovated, parks are being revitalized, public spaces are being redesigned, etc., is to ask questions regarding if accessibility for all individuals according to ADA is a key element of the visioning process. There is a big difference between simply meeting ADA regulations and designing truly accessible spaces that welcomes everyone while meeting the needs of a broad range of individuals with varying abilities and needs.
Hiring LCS participants
LCS is grateful for the numerous nonprofit volunteer sites where participants actively volunteer and for the area businesses that have employed many LCS participants and/or offered valuable internship opportunities for individuals in partnership with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
The hiring of LCS participants, the opportunity to learn new employment skills through internships and the willingness to have us volunteer alongside other Racine citizens truly speaks to the remarkable acceptance and inclusiveness of our Racine community.
LCS is proud to be a part of this wonderful community. Members look forward to preserving its current relationships and developing new ones as they collectively strive to play an active role in all aspects of our vibrant community whether it is through employment, volunteerism, recreation, the arts or any other possibilities.
