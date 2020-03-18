Lakeshore Library System offers free online Gale courses
Lakeshore Library System offers free online Gale courses

RACINE — Lakeshore Library System (LLS) has purchased online Gale courses for member libraries and workforce development centers in each LLS member county. Racine County residents are welcome to use Gale Courses.

To get started, each person wishing to take a course must sign up for a Gale Courses account at education.gale.com/l-raci1590. Users then supply their name, email address and create a password. After the account is created, users are asked to authenticate their account by supplying their library card user ID (the barcode from their library card).

Users are then welcome to log into the Gale Course Site using their username and password and take as many courses as they wish.

