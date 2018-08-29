CALEDONIA — The annual Labor Fest picnic, a celebration for working families, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave.
Food to be served at 2 p.m. includes brats, hamburgers, beans, salads and chips. Beer, water and soda will also be available.
There is no admission fee. People must bring nonperishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank to receive a free food ticket.
A Made in America car show will be held in conjunction with the event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee to show a car is $10. Drivers receive free food and beverages. Spectators will judge which cars get a trophy.
