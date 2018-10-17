CALEDONIA — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County will host the 10th annual Kudos for Caregivers event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31.
This free event celebrates and recognizes the hard work and dedication that caregivers provide. People who are caregivers to a family member or friend are invited. The event includes breakfast, lunch, chair massages, bone density and blood pressure screenings by Aurora Health Care, independent living center display vendors and door prizes. Speakers are Sunday Munoz and Lynda Markut. On-site respite is available upon request.
Reservations are required by calling 262-833-8761.
