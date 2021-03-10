 Skip to main content
Ktown Connects podcast focuses on Kenosha
Ktown Connects podcast focuses on Kenosha

KENOSHA — Lifelong Kenosha residents Donny Stancato and Jason Hedman have taken their support of local businesses, well-known individuals, historians and more to the podcast airwaves with their show, Ktown Connects Podcast.

Each week, Stancato and Hedman sit down for an hour-long in depth interview with a fellow Kenoshan and talk about their lives and what they love about their hometown. But the hosts try not to take themselves too seriously, they exhibit a light atmosphere which allows their guests to open up and have a little fun while they record their show in the closed dining room of a local pizzeria.

“We love our town, we love the people here, and Ktown Connects is a celebration of Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Hedman said.

“We are just looking for ways to help out our community. All the funds we generate are put back into promoting the show, or for the many giveaways we host on social media which further help push local businesses into the consciousness of everyone in Kenosha,” Stancato added.

Ktown Connects Podcast is available for free on nearly every podcast provider including Spotify, Google and Apple. For more information, go to ktownconnects.com.

