Kraut Pageant winners crowned

KENOSHA — Three winners were crowned in the annual Kraut Pageant held May 13 at The Vault Banquet Hall & Venue.

Despite there being no Kraut Fest in Franksville again this year, Corrine Krause, pageant director, wanted to keep the 60-plus year tradition going.

Ten mini princesses, six princesses and four queens vied for the titles of Kraut Mini Princess, Kraut Princess and Kraut Queen 2021.

The new 2021 Kraut Queen is Camarae “Cami” Good, 18, daughter of Rae Ann and Rod Good of Franksville and a Union Grove High School student who aspires to be a news reporter. Other queen contestants were Kaylynn Brewton, Emily Patterson (first runnerup) and Jaydah Ellinger.

The 2021 Kraut Princess is Etta Tidd, daughter of Erin and Nathan Tidd of Kenosha and attends Wisconsin Virtual Academy. Other princess contestants were Madilyn Radke, Claire Milne (first runnerup), Ashleigh Ours, Avalina Powers and Aubrie Shelby.

The Kraut Mini Princess is Tali Heller, 7, daughter of Monica Heller of Racine and a student at St. Joseph School. Other mini princess contestants were Cynthia Ours, Adelyn Kuzik, Madilynn Banks, Audrey Schroeder, Adyline Shelby, Avianah Dzbinski (first runnerup), Faith Furuglyas, Francesca Pogue and Rylen Goldbach.