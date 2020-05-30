Kraut Fest pageant goes on virtually

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — Despite Kraut Fest being canceled this year, Corrine Krause, director of the Kraut Fest pageant, wanted to keep the more than 60-year tradition going.

So on May 23, 13 princesses and four queens vied for the titles of Kraut Princess 2020 and Kraut Queen 2020.

Amber Janke, daughter of Shelly Janke of Racine, was named the 2020 Kraut Queen. Janke, 16, attends Union Grove High School and aspires to be a physician’s assistant.

Clara Pratt, daughter of Anneliese Pratt of Mount Pleasant, was named the 2020 Kraut Princess. Pratt, 9, attends Trinity Lutheran School.

Janke and Pratt will be a presence in the community for the duration of their reign. Among events they will attend are parades and local fundraisers.

Contestants had to send in a headshot, a video of their beauty walk routine and a video of an ad for sauerkraut. Three judges virtually scored the contestants — Miss Racine 2020 Sophia Karegeannes, Mrs. Wisconsin America 2019 Michelle Weisheim and America’s Fit Queen 2020 Shel Parham. After the virtual pageant winners were announced, the new queen and princess were crowned at their homes by 2017 Kraut Fest Princess Ava Pinnow.

