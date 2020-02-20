Koenig attains a rank of Eagle Scout

RACINE — Kyle A.A. Koenig, 18, has achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, that of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 161, sponsored by St. Rita Catholic Church, and his scoutmaster is Tim Falendysz.

Koenig, son of Peter A. and Dawn M. Koenig of Caledonia, has held the leadership positions of patrol leader and quartermaster each for three terms. He has earned the Arrow of Light, World Conservation Award and 23 merit badges. Koenig attended Troop Junior Leadership Training, Robert S. Lyle Summer Camp and Camp Freeland Leslie. He also took part in a hiking trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M.

Koenig’s Eagle Scout service project was constructing 15 cedar benches for the Racine County Fair to be placed around the event buildings. The project took 175 man-hours and Koenig was assisted by volunteers, friends and family.

Koenig, a senior at Union Grove High School, plans to attend Michigan Technological University and pursue a five-year master’s degree in cybersecurity.

He will receive his Eagle badge during Troop 161’s annual Eagle Scout court of honor ceremony March 21 at St. Rita Catholic Church.

