RACINE — Knights of Columbus Council 697 and 4th Degree Assembly 1207 will host a Day of Reflection from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Richard Parish, 1509 Grand Ave. The cost is $5.

The Rev. Bill Stout, former campus minister at St. Catherine’s High School, will speak on “The Four Last things in Life — Death, Judgment, Heaven and Hell.”

Refreshments will be offered during the intermissions. The sacrament of confession will be available immediately after the program. A KC Memorial Mass honoring members who have died within the past year will follow at 4 p.m.

KC Council 697 will sponsor a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. in Vogel Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults or carryouts, $8 for seniors and $5 for ages 4-10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Tickets can be obtained from Steve Jansta (262-554-6376 or janstasteve@att.net) or Bill Frayer (262-633-7887 or frayerfamily@yahoo.com).