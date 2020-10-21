Knights of Columbus to show beatification Mass

RACINE — The noted founder of the Knights of Columbus, Venerable Father Michael J. McGivney, is set to be beatified at a 10 a.m. Mass Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Cathedral in his former home diocese of Hartford, Conn.

The ceremony will be shown at McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave., home of K of C Council 697 and 4th Degree Assembly 1207. It will also be broadcast on EWTN, Catholic TV and Salt & Light TV; and via live stream on the KC Supreme website, kofc.org .

Beatification is the final step prior to canonization as a saint. It comes as a result of a miracle on behalf of McGivney confirmed by Pope Francis. McGivney, who died in 1890, founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882 at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn. His vision was to have a Catholic men’s fraternal benefits society council at every parish that would help to strengthen faith and families, and allow them to unite in charitable outreach to their parishes and communities.