Knights of Columbus to host Day of Reflection

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 will host the second annual Day of Reflection from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Richard Parish, 1503 Grand Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rev. Bill Stout, campus minister at St. Catherine’s High School, will speak on “Simons of Cyrene — Carrying the Cross of Christ.”
Refreshments will be offered during the intermissions. The sacrament of confession will be available immediately after the program. Mass will follow at 4 p.m.
The cost is $5. A discount package price of $12 will include the Day of Reflection and a ticket for the Spaghetti Dinner Council 697 is sponsoring in Vogel Hall from 4 to 8 p.m.