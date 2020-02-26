Knights of Columbus to host Day of Reflection

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Knights of Columbus Council 697 will host the second annual Day of Reflection from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Richard Parish, 1503 Grand Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rev. Bill Stout, campus minister at St. Catherine’s High School, will speak on “Simons of Cyrene — Carrying the Cross of Christ.”

Refreshments will be offered during the intermissions. The sacrament of confession will be available immediately after the program. Mass will follow at 4 p.m.

The cost is $5. A discount package price of $12 will include the Day of Reflection and a ticket for the Spaghetti Dinner Council 697 is sponsoring in Vogel Hall from 4 to 8 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0