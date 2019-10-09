MOUNT PLEASANT — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 of the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the 26th annual Racine Area Religious Appreciation Dinner Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. The event begins with a concelebrated Mass at 5 p.m., followed by a short reception. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with program following.
This year’s honorees are Augustinian Sisters of St. Rita for their work for 48 years at St. Monica’s Senior Living. Priests, deacons and religious representatives from the area in attendance will also be honored.
The Sisters of St. Rita were founded in Germany in 1911. After a short time doing mission work in Bolivia (1935-39), three sisters of the order came to the Augustinian Novitiate in New Hamburg, N.Y., since they couldn’t return to Germany due to World War II. In 1942, they came to Racine to assist the Augustinian priests and brothers with the new St. Rita Parish. They helped in many ways but dreamed of building a senior home for middle class people. Overcoming many difficulties, St. Monica’s opened its doors on Feb. 1, 1971. Over the years, it has changed and grown with the addition of an assisted living facility and in 2017, Oak Lane Memory Care Unit.
Presently at St. Monica’s are Sister Angelica Summer (Sister Superior), Sister Clare Marie Rohutny, Sister Jana Anne Akan and honorary Sister Rose Alice Morris. In addition, two Indian Augustinian Sisters of the Holy Spirit are working at the Memory Care Unit — Sister Vineeta Antony and Sister Karuna Varghese.
Tickets cost $25 or a table of 10 for $225. Reservations are required by Oct. 11 by calling Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com. Payment can be sent to Bill Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., Racine, WI 53403. Make checks payable to KC Council 697.
