MOUNT PLEASANT — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 of the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the 25th annual Racine Area Religious Appreciation Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. This year’s honoree is His Excellency the Most Rev. Jerome E. Listecki, Archbishop of Milwaukee.
Listecki was installed as the 11th Archbishop of Milwaukee on Jan. 4, 2010. A native of Chicago, he was ordained a priest on May 14, 1975, and auxiliary bishop of Chicago in January 2001. Listecki also served as Bishop of the La Crosse Diocese from 2005-2010. In addition to several priestly assignments in the Chicago area, Listecki earned a civil law degree from DePaul University in 1976 and a doctorate in canon law in Rome in 1981. He taught Canon Law and Moral Theology at the Archdiocese of Chicago major seminary (University of St. Mary by the Lake) at Mundelein from 1983-2000.
His Pastoral Letter “who Do You Say That I Am?” served as the foundation for the Archdiocesan Synod in June 2014 and the renewal of the Archdiocese under his Episcopal motto “Life is Christ.” He is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.
The dinner will also honor all Racine area priests, deacons and religious. The event begins with concelebrated Mass at 5 p.m., followed by a short reception. The program will follow dinner.
Tickets are $30 or a table of 10 for $250. To obtain tickets by Oct. 12, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887, Steve Jansta at 262-554-6376 or Jim Lasken at 262-853-1523. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.