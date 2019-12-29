Knights of Columbus to hold math, spelling and free throw contests (copy)

RACINE — The Knights of Columbus Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of Racine is sponsoring its annual knowledge and free throw contests as part of the KC’s statewide competition. The spelling and math contests are open to all fifth- through eighth-grade students in the Racine area and Racine County students east of Highway 36 (includes Union Grove, Yorkville, Kansasville, North Cape, etc.).

Entrants are limited to participation in one area and, if possible, should be registered through their school, if attending a private or parochial school. Home-school students, Racine Unified School District students and students whose schools are not participating directly, can register by having their parents contact one of the coordinators listed below.

The free throw competition is open to youth ages 9 to 14 (as of Jan. 1, 2020) in the Racine area and Racine County east of Highway 36, except high school basketball team members. Contestants may register at the door.

The contests are scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Catherine's High School, 1200 Park Ave.

The free throw competition will take place in the small gym on the third floor. It takes 15 to 20 minutes to compete. Students may compete at any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and do not have to stay after competing.