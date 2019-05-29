CALEDONIA — Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly (4th Degree) Knights of Columbus will hold its annual flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 Highway G.
Old, worn and damaged American flags will be disposed of properly and honorably. In addition, members will be joining with their brother Knights across the U.S. in reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" and singing the national anthem to honor our nation and its symbol prior to Flag Day.
The program this year will include the Knights Honor Guard, scout troops and representatives of the Wisconsin Knights of Columbus State Council and 4th Degree Eastern District of Wisconsin and veteran organizations. Assembly 1207 will collaborate with Racine Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697, St. Lucy/St. Sebastian Council 15659, Union Grove Council 4106 and St. Louis/St. Paul’s Council 4831, which is hosting the program.
The program and ceremony will last approximately 45 minutes with refreshments to follow in the Parish Hall. The program is open to the public and information on the Knights of Columbus and its activities will be available.
Flags for retirement can be dropped off at 2339 Meachem St. or on the porch of Father McGivney Hall, 2516 Winthrop Ave. (just east of St. Lucy Catholic Church), in the container provided. Or people can call Bill Frayer at 633-7887 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.
