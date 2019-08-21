{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its first Knights of Columbus Golf Outing Thursday, Sept. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

The outing will be a nine-hole scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:45 p.m. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The dinner with cash bar begins at 5 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, raffles and door prizes. Two hole-in-one prizes are planned, including a 2020 Jeep 36-month lease and a lifetime membership to “First Sight” worth $25,000.

The cost is $55 for golf, a cart, shirt, ditty bag, on-course beverage and access to the banquet. Golfers may sign up individually or as a group of four. The cost for dinner only is $20. Checks and registrations can be sent to Ken Sack, 4925 Emstan Hills Road, Racine, WI 53406. Make checks payable to KC Council 697. For more information, contact Bill McCormick 262-497-9826 or Ken Sack 262-488-3807.

Proceeds benefit Council 697 and its numerous community, patriotic and charitable causes.

