Knights of Columbus plan dinner and program

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor A.G. Weiler Assembly 1207 of the Knights of Columbus will hold a combined anniversary dinner and program on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The Knights are celebrating the 120th anniversary of KC Council 697 (1902-2022) and the 75th anniversary of the 4th Degree Assembly (1947-2022) in the Racine area. The public is invited.
The evening begins with a social hour (cash bar) from 5 to 6:15 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with program to follow. Tickets cost $25 and the deadline for purchase is Sept. 7. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information, ticket purchase and reservations, contact Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095 or frayerfamily@yahoo.com. Checks can be made out to KC Council 697 or KC Assembly 1207. Send ticket and reservation requests and payment to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 081453, Racine, WI 53408.