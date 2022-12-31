Knights of Columbus name contest winners

RACINE — Knights of Columbus Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of Racine held its Punt, Pass, Kick Contest Sept. 17 at Horlick High School. Winners included:
- 10-year-old girls: Kymeriah King, first place.
- 11-year-old boys: J.J. Miller, first place; AJ Anzalone and Lincoln Domanoski, tie for second; and Nico Fiorita, third.
These five were also winners of the Milwaukee Archdiocesan (Regional) Championships. Thus, they qualified for the state championships at De Pere High School Nov. 5 under the auspices of the Wisconsin State Council of the Knights of Columbus. Domanoski participated and finished seventh under challenging conditions of wind and rain.
The winners will receive their local and regional awards at a future Council 697. They will receive a combination of trophies, medals, ribbons and certificates of merit.