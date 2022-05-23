Knights of Columbus golf outing set June 10

YORKVILLE — The Knights of Columbus Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler Assembly 1207 will host the fourth annual KC Golf Outing on Friday, June 10, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave. In addition to 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner, there will also be a silent auction, raffles and other prizes.
The cost is $110 and the registration deadline is May 31. There is also a $20 dinner ticket.
To register, go to birdease.com/KofC697Racine.
Proceeds benefit the K of C charitable and community programs.