Knights of Columbus encourage celebrating Christmas season

RACINE — Knights of Columbus Council 697 will kick off the Christmas season with the annual “Spread the Light of Christ” celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

K of C Councils throughout the United States invite everyone to light their Nativity scene, Advent wreath, outdoor display or Christmas tree at 8 p.m. local time. The lighting of the Christmas tree can be just part of the celebration ceremony, as many activities such as caroling, prayer, or snacks and refreshments may be included.

K of C suggests beginning the ceremony with the blessing of an Advent wreath and the lighting of its candles; also the Nativity scene. The Christmas tree can be decorated with ornaments made by family and friends. Sing Christmas carols with family and friends and then proceed to the blessing and lighting of trees and outside displays to start off the Christmas season.

