Knights of Columbus celebrate Christmas season
0 comments

Knights of Columbus celebrate Christmas season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Knights of Columbus will kick off the Christmas season with the annual “Spread the Light of Christ” celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Knights of Columbus councils throughout the U.S. invite everyone to light their nativity scene, Advent wreath, outdoor display or Christmas tree at 8 p.m. The lighting of the Christmas tree can be just part of the celebration ceremony, as many activities such as caroling, prayer, or snacks and refreshments may be included.

It is suggested people begin the ceremony with the blessing of an Advent wreath and the lighting of its candles; also the Nativity scene. The Christmas tree can be decorated with ornaments made by family and friends.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News