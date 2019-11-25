Knights of Columbus celebrate Christmas season

RACINE — The Knights of Columbus will kick off the Christmas season with the annual “Spread the Light of Christ” celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Knights of Columbus councils throughout the U.S. invite everyone to light their nativity scene, Advent wreath, outdoor display or Christmas tree at 8 p.m. The lighting of the Christmas tree can be just part of the celebration ceremony, as many activities such as caroling, prayer, or snacks and refreshments may be included.

It is suggested people begin the ceremony with the blessing of an Advent wreath and the lighting of its candles; also the Nativity scene. The Christmas tree can be decorated with ornaments made by family and friends.

