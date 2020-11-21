Knights of Columbus announces Keep Christ in Christmas campaign

Posters must have an entry label on the back of the poster which includes student name, grade, parent/guardian name, complete address, phone number, school attended. Email address is also welcome.

For more information contact Jim Marks, contest chair, at 262-989-6219, marks@uwp.edu.

Sentiments for Seminarians

As a simple way to support priestly and religious vocations beside prayer or financial support, the public can help seminarians and religious novices by donating something to the annual Knights of Columbus Sentiments for Seminarians Program. Since they don’t get paid, have no jobs or vacations, it’s often hard for seminarians to obtain many simple, needed items and travel where/when they need to.

K of C is seeking donations of gas cards, pre-paid gift cards like Master Card or Visa, and department store, pharmacy and restaurant cards. It's best if these are national chain rather than local area brands. People can also donate cash or a check in an envelope marked “Sentiments for Seminarians” and K of C members will purchase the cards.

Gift cards collected will be delivered Dec. 4-6 to the district deputy meeting in Lake Geneva. They will distributed to seminarians in the Milwaukee Archdiocese and throughout the state.

This drive will be held at Racine area parishes and is coordinated by Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697, St. Lucy Council 15659 and St. Louis Council 4831 of the Knights of Columbus. For more information, contact Bill Frayer, Wisconsin State K of C program director at 262-633-7887 or frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

