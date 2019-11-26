Knights encourage thinking of others this Christmas

RACINE — The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are, of course, times for families to come together to share in their customs, traditions and the many blessings of the holiday season.
You have free articles remaining.
What better way is there to share these sentiments of the season than by volunteering together? Members of the Knights and Ladies of Columbus and their families invite the Racine Community to join with them in promoting the following actions:
- Read stories/sing carols to people in nursing hones or hospitals, group homes.
- Visit and give gifts to homeless shelters. Bake cookies for them.
- Take a senior citizen who is homebound out to dinner. Drive someone who is homebound to his or her family’s celebration.
- Help a needy family by purchasing food or gifts for them.
- Help people who are visually impaired write and mail Christmas cards.
- Organize games and/or a social at a Children’s hospital or facility for the intellectually disabled.
- Visit people in nursing homes or hospitals or shut-ins.
- Decorate a nursing home’s dining room, hallways or rooms for the holidays.
- Hold a gift drive for people who otherwise are forgotten during the holidays.
- Invite a friend or neighbor who will be alone or forgotten to share your Christmas celebration.
- Organize a neighborhood clothing or food drive for needy families through a parish or organization.
- Make a commitment as a family, parish, neighborhood or organization to assist a local service group that needs extra holiday help (e.g. bell ringing for the Salvation Army) or offer to help with one of the area meal programs.
- Donate blood or organize a blood drive.
- Visit veterans at a nearby medical or residential center and sing carols, present gifts, etc.
- Remember our troops at home and abroad with cards, letters and gifts.
- Volunteer at the Racine St. Vincent de Paul Center on La Salle Street.
- Volunteer to help set up, maintain or take down the community Nativity scene on Monument Square.