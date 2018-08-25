Subscribe for 17¢ / day

YORKVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine catered the CNH Industrial annual employees/retirees summer picnic July 14 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, Yorkville. High School volunteers and Kiwanis West Racine members serve the freshly roasted corn-on-the-cob. The club has been catering large and medium sized picnics for more than 20 years. Funds raised are donated back into the Racine community. Twenty-five Kiwanis members set up all the required catering equipment July 13, and picnic day, 50 adult and high school volunteers assisted all Kiwanis West Racine members in various catering activities. Approximately 2,100 plates of food were served.

